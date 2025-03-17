Credit cards stolen from mailboxes, porches in Birmingham Michigan, police say

Police in Birmingham, Michigan, are alerting residents of credit cards reportedly being stolen from mailboxes and porches.

"Our officers have recently taken reports from residents who have had new or replacement credit cards stolen from their porch or mailbox. In most cases, credit card companies will notify you if they are sending a new or replacement card and also offer tracking. Please monitor these alerts and keep an eye out for your card," police said in a social media post.

Anyone in the area who is expecting a credit card and has not received it is asked to contact the company sending the cards and check their credit report to make sure their identity is not compromised.

Residents who believe their card has been stolen can contact Birmingham dispatch at 248-530-1870 to file a report.

According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, more than 64,000 credit card and other financial instrument fraud cases were reported in fiscal year 2023. Of those cases, 4,855 involved theft and property destruction.