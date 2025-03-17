Watch CBS News
Local News

Credit cards stolen from mailboxes, porches in Birmingham Michigan, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Trooper shoots road rage suspect; Harper Woods homeowners fed up with speeding; and more top stories
Trooper shoots road rage suspect; Harper Woods homeowners fed up with speeding; and more top stories 04:00

Police in Birmingham, Michigan, are alerting residents of credit cards reportedly being stolen from mailboxes and porches.

"Our officers have recently taken reports from residents who have had new or replacement credit cards stolen from their porch or mailbox. In most cases, credit card companies will notify you if they are sending a new or replacement card and also offer tracking. Please monitor these alerts and keep an eye out for your card," police said in a social media post.

Anyone in the area who is expecting a credit card and has not received it is asked to contact the company sending the cards and check their credit report to make sure their identity is not compromised.

Residents who believe their card has been stolen can contact Birmingham dispatch at 248-530-1870 to file a report.

According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, more than 64,000 credit card and other financial instrument fraud cases were reported in fiscal year 2023. Of those cases, 4,855 involved theft and property destruction.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.