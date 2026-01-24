Woman dead, 3 hospitalized after northern Michigan crash, police say

A woman is dead and three other people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Clam Lake Township, Michigan, on Thursday afternoon.

The Michigan State Police said troopers responded to the incident on Michigan Highway 115 near 45 Mile Road around 2 p.m. According to investigators, a 50-year-old Tustin, Michigan, man was driving a pickup truck when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with an SUV.

A 45-year-old woman in the front seat of the truck died at the scene, the state agency said. The man and a 39-year-old woman riding in the pickup, along with a 54-year-old Ann Arbor, Michigan, man who was driving the SUV, were taken to the hospital.

The Wexford County Sheriff's Office and Cadillac Fire Department assisted at the crash scene.

Clam Lake Township, located in Wexford County, is around 204 miles northwest of Detroit.