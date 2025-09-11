Watch CBS News
Crash on M-10 disrupts Thursday morning rush hour travel

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Traffic was disrupted for the Thursday morning rush hour in Metro Detroit, with an accident-related closure of the Lodge Freeway. 

The Michigan Department of Transportation has posted all lanes of southbound M-10, known as the Lodge Freeway, closed at Wyoming Avenue in Wayne County. The total closure was posted at 5:13 a.m. and remained closed at 6:15 a.m. 

Traffic had backed up to Meyers Road, MDOT said about 6 a.m. 

The suggested detour is McNichols eastbound to Livernois southbound, then back to M-10.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

