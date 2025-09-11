Crash on M-10 disrupts Thursday morning rush hour travel

Traffic was disrupted for the Thursday morning rush hour in Metro Detroit, with an accident-related closure of the Lodge Freeway.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has posted all lanes of southbound M-10, known as the Lodge Freeway, closed at Wyoming Avenue in Wayne County. The total closure was posted at 5:13 a.m. and remained closed at 6:15 a.m.

Traffic had backed up to Meyers Road, MDOT said about 6 a.m.

The suggested detour is McNichols eastbound to Livernois southbound, then back to M-10.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.