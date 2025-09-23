Watch CBS News
Crash on I-96 in Novi snarls Oakland County traffic for hours

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
A crash early Wednesday on Interstate 96 in Novi has snarled morning rush hour traffic in Oakland County, Michigan. 

All eastbound lanes of I-96 were blocked starting at Beck Road / Exit 160 after the 2:15 p.m. crash. Vehicles could re-enter eastbound I-96 at Novi Road / Exit 162, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported. The highway remained closed at 7:25 a.m., according to the MI Drive map. 

Novi Police Department is handling the investigation. 

An additional accident also took place about 7:15 a.m. on eastbound I-96, ahead of that crash near Milford Road.

In the meantime, drivers had to contend with fog as Oakland County was included in a dense fog advisory issued at 3:40 a.m. and lasting until 9 a.m. Visibility was down to a quarter-mile in some areas of Southeast Michigan, according to the National Weather Service in Detroit. 

"Expect delays," the Michigan State Police, Second District, said in reference to the Novi crash and the fog. "Make sure you slow down and really increase your following distance."  

