Crash between Detroit police cruiser, another vehicle, under investigation

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
A Detroit police cruiser collided with another car early Monday, with the crash remaining under investigation. 

The crash happened about 12:40 a.m. Monday in the area of West Davison and Ewald Circle, according to a Detroit Police Department report. 

The officer was taken to a local hospital "as a precautionary measure," the report said. 

The other driver is being treated for his injuries. 

The circumstances regarding this accident are still under investigation. 

