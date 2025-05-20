Crash between Detroit police cruiser, another vehicle, under investigation
A Detroit police cruiser collided with another car early Monday, with the crash remaining under investigation.
The crash happened about 12:40 a.m. Monday in the area of West Davison and Ewald Circle, according to a Detroit Police Department report.
The officer was taken to a local hospital "as a precautionary measure," the report said.
The other driver is being treated for his injuries.
The circumstances regarding this accident are still under investigation.