Customs director faces federal criminal complaint over FEMA funds for Detroit residents

A director at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency is facing a federal criminal complaint regarding her receipt of FEMA assistance funds after the August 2023 flooding in Detroit.

"Trial cannot be held on felony charges in a complaint," the U.S. Attorney's Office from the Eastern District of Michigan explained in its press release on the case. "When the investigation is completed, a determination will be made whether to seek a felony indictment."

The investigation focuses on Serina Baker-Hill, 55, of Detroit, who the press release identified as the Director of United States Customs and Border Protection's Center for Excellence and Expertise over Automotive and Aerospace Engineering.

In the aftermath of thunderstorms and torrential rain during late August 2023, the State of Michigan requested and received a federal declaration for the Detroit area. After that step, residents who were affected by storm-related flooding could apply for FEMA assistance.

Baker-Hill was among those who applied, the report said.

The review included a visit from a FEMA inspector, who noted damage to the basement in her home.

"During the inspection, Baker-Hill informed the inspector she was not able to live safely in the home while the repairs were being made. Consequently, FEMA approved benefits for Baker Hill to assist with home repairs and for two months of rental assistance," the press release said.

The approval letter indicated that the rental assistance money was to be used solely to for rent and essential utility costs while she was in temporary housing. An investigation found other circumstances.

"According to Baker-Hill's bank records, none of the FEMA money was used for rental, hotel, or utility expenses. Video surveillance at the home showed that Baker-Hill and her husband continued to live in the home after receiving the rental assistance funds from FEMA. Additionally, records for the home do not show a significant drop in utilities consistent with the property being unoccupied during this time," the report said.

Investigation of this case was through the FBI's Detroit Border Corruption Task Force and CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility. Assistance was also provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Office of Inspector General.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eaton P. Brown.