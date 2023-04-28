Court halts owner-occupied foreclosures after Wayne County petition

(CBS DETROIT) - The Third Circuit Court in Detroit halted owner-occupied foreclosures after a petition submitted by the Wayne County Treasurer's Office.

The motion granted by Chief Judge Patricia Fresard extends through March 31, 2024. Officials say about 3,400 residential properties faced foreclosure.

"Our number one priority remains keeping people in their homes, and we want to give Wayne County property taxpayers- many of whom are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 virus - additional time to apply for funding that can assist them with holding on to their property," said Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree in a statement.

Only owner-occupied homes with principal residency exemption qualify, and homeowners must still make property tax payments, according to a press release.

Sabree urges homeowners to apply for the Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund, which has helped 5,500 Wayne County residents pay back property taxes.

Anyone interested in applying must have experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, due to COVID-19, or had qualified hardship before Jan. 21, 2020, and continued after that date.

The maximum amount of assistance available per household is $25,000. Qualified residents must meet income eligibility requirements.