Court employee shot while carrying out eviction in Detroit; suspect taken into police custody

Suspect arrested after court employee shot during eviction in Detroit

Suspect arrested after court employee shot during eviction in Detroit

Suspect arrested after court employee shot during eviction in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A man was taken into custody after he allegedly shot a court employee during an eviction on Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 9200 block of Stahelin. Detroit police say officers were called to the home to assist in an eviction.

Police say as they were carrying out the eviction, the man allegedly fired several shots, striking the court employee. The suspect barricaded himself in the home for nearly three hours before he eventually walked outside and was arrested, according to DPD.

CBS News Detroit learned that the court employee is in stable condition.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.