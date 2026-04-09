Counterfeit cash investigation near Traverse City expands to 14 other states

A counterfeit money investigation that started near Traverse City, Michigan, is believed to have connections to similar activity in 14 other states, Michigan State Police said.

The five-month investigation into the use and manufacturing of counterfeit currency has resulted in one arrest so far, with a 56-year-old Grand Rapids man now in custody in the Benzie County Jail.

An MSP trooper was sent to a Dollar General store on Reynolds Road in Benzie County during October 2025 to investigate counterfeit $10 bills that had been passed, police said. During that investigation, the trooper learned of two other incidents under nearly identical circumstances in Grand Traverse County.

Michigan State Police said an investigation of counterfeit cash discovered near Traverse City may have connections to similar activity in other states. Michigan State Police

During the next five months, troopers worked with several local, state, federal, and out-of-state law enforcement agencies on the case. The investigation included serving multiple search warrants, and a suspect was identified.

The Benzie County Prosecutor's Office then authorized a warrant for five felony counts of uttering and publishing counterfeit bills or notes.

Troopers said the MSP Sixth District Fugitive Team found the Grand Rapids man on March 27 at a hotel near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. He was accompanied by two individuals from Malaysia who had recently traveled to the U.S.

In the meantime, troopers served a search warrant at the hotel room where they found additional counterfeit currency, a fraudulent check, multiple electronic devices and a printer "along with materials consistent with the production of counterfeit bills," police said.

The Grand Rapids man was initially lodged at the Kent County Jail and then transported to the Benzie County Jail. He is "alleged to have been involved in interstate criminal activity, including the local manufacture of approximately $30,000 in counterfeit currency," troopers said, adding that the Michigan man is also believed to have committed similar offenses in 14 additional states.

He was arraigned on Monday in Benzie County District Court on the five counterfeiting charges, authorities said. Bond was set at $25,000, and his next court date is April 20.

Law enforcement agencies in Iowa and North Dakota have also issued felony warrants for the man, police said, "with further charges anticipated."