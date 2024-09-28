Counterfeit airbags continue to rise, federal officials warn

(CBS DETROIT) - Dangerous counterfeit auto parts are on the rise. If you're in the market for a used automobile, it's best to know its history.

"It's there to save your life, so if your airbag isn't working correctly and you get in a bad accident chances of you surviving 0 to 100," Nicola Kakish said.

Airbags are one of the most important items in a car. Now, Homeland Security is running a campaign to put the "brakes on the fakes."

This comes after Customs and Border Protection agents seized 490 counterfeit airbags, this fiscal year. According to the agency, that's over 10 times higher than 2023.

Kakish is the founder of Revive Auto Repair.

"A lot of these counterfeit ones have an airbag bypass, meaning that they are hooking up a sensor to notify the car there is an airbag to turn off the light, but you, as a customer, don't know if it's going to work," Kakish said.

He said used car buyers and owners need to be aware.

Those in the auto industry believe the best thing consumers can do is get their vehicles checked over by a licensed facility. Also, check in with websites like Carfax that track vehicle history.

"In the past, when people were getting in accidents and getting them repaired under the table, a lot of stuff wasn't reported. In the State of Michigan now, and in other states, as soon as you call 911 about an accident, it's reported to the DMV," Kakish continued.

Kakish said what makes counterfeit airbags dangerous is potentially the unsecured metal behind the airbag itself, which could hit you in the face once deployed.

He suspects that consumers looking to save a quick buck are buying the fraud items.

"Airbags are made to be sold by the dealer at the parts department. They will look it up by VIN," he told us.

Airbags can run between a few hundred to thousands of dollars. Counterfeit airbags can be a fraction of the cost. It may be easier on the pockets, but it's still a dangerous choice.

"You don't want to be one of those victims where you lose your life off a fake airbag," Kakish said.