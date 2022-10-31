Costco coming to Northland City Center in Southfield

It was once known as the region's first ever shopping center but moving forward, the old Northland Mall on Greenfield and Nine Mile Road will soon be the site to a new Costco.

According to the Southfield Planning Department, construction on the popular wholesale store will begin "as soon as possible."

However, it won't be exactly what most Costco customers are used to seeing.

"It will be a Costco Business Center. It's the first of its kind, I believe, in the state of Michigan," Director of Planning Terry Croad says.

While most of its key Costco items will still be available to customers, its signature free samples, bakery and pharmacy won't be.

Deaunte Streeter, who lives down the road from the old Northland Mall, says the new development leaves him both excited and nervous.

"I'm excited to see what is in there that will be in the plaza so I don't have to go far for my resources. It is going to be there," Streeter says. "I'm concerned, though, because I don't want the rent to go up too high here from everything there. That is one of my main concerns."

For Keith Williams, he says he grew up in-and-around the mall. In fact, Williams says his mother worked there for as long as he could remember.

"My mother, she was a part of this actual mall when it was built. It was a Marshall Fields here, she worked there. A Target, my mom worked there. The Macy's, my mom worked there also. Since I was a little kid, I always had memories growing up here," Williams says.

While construction appears to be moving slowly, Williams says he is anxious to see his home away from home come to life once again.

"Everybody in this area has been waiting to see for years what this was going to be. To actually see what the actual ideas of this place is going to be a living area, shopping center. That is going to be a great positive change for this community. We need that," Williams says.