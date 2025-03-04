More than 10,000 consumer complaints submitted last year to Michigan Attorney General's office

Tariffs begin today against Canada and Mexico; joint session of Congress tonight; and more top stori

Online purchase disputes, landlord/tenant matters and debt collection concerns are among the most common complaints that Michigan residents made to the state Attorney General's Consumer Protection Team during 2024.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and her department provided that information in a press release issued Monday to bring attention to National Consumer Protection Week, which is March 2-8.

The state's Consumer Protection Team works with the organizations and agencies such as the Better Business Bureau, the Federal Trade Commission and AARP to explain common scams, data breaches and consumer-related issues to Michigan residents. Each year, the team receives more than 10,000 written complaints and more than 20,000 phone calls on such matters.

Violations that fall under the Michigan Consumer Protection Act often affect consumers financially in terms of money lost because expected services and products were not received. During 2024, the Consumer Protection Team was able to recover $1.9 million for Michigan consumers and businesses through mediation, settlements and refunds.

Most of the written complaints to state officials generally fell into 10 categories:

Internet: Online purchases, computer communications, technology, internet services.

Retail: Late deliveries, products never delivered, defective items.

Motor vehicle: Auto repair shops, car rentals, car dealers.

Credit/financial concerns: Debt collection, credit reporting, credit repair, payday lending, mortgage brokering.

Personal services: Dating services, beauty companies, fitness facilities, spas, home security, tax preparation services.

Health service providers: Doctors, dentists, hospitals, medical clinics.

Landlord/tenant: Apartment owners, property management companies, mobile home parks and operators, condominium associations.

Fuel/energy: Utility companies, gas stations, propane providers.

Contractors: Residential construction services, snow removal, landscaping, plumbing, heating and ventilation services.

Telecommunications/TV: Billing and service issues from wireless companies, cablevision, satellite television.

For information on the Consumer Protection Team's efforts or file a complaint, go to the Michigan Attorney General's website.