Oakland County construction worker killed, 2 others injured in Orchard Lake Road crash

An Oakland County (Michigan) worker was struck by a vehicle and killed at a construction site on Wednesday on Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills, local officials said.

Two other construction workers were injured in the crash.

Crews were doing basin work at the time of the incident.

The crash and immediate investigation closed Orchard Lake Road between 10 Mile and 11 Mile roads.

The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating.

This is a breaking news situation. CBS News Detroit will provide additional details when they are available.