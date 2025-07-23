Watch CBS News
Oakland County construction worker killed, 2 others injured in Orchard Lake Road crash

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

An Oakland County (Michigan) worker was struck by a vehicle and killed at a construction site on Wednesday on Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills, local officials said. 

Two other construction workers were injured in the crash. 

Crews were doing basin work at the time of the incident. 

The crash and immediate investigation closed Orchard Lake Road between 10 Mile and 11 Mile roads. 

The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating. 

This is a breaking news situation. CBS News Detroit will provide additional details when they are available.

