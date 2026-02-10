Watch CBS News
Construction worker dies after being pinned between equipment at Flint job site

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

A workplace fatality on Feb. 6 in Flint is Michigan's second worksite death during 2026, state officials said. 

The victim was a 53-year-old laborer, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) said. 

According to a state database, the worker was among three people who were using a front-end loader for a task. Two employees stood in the loader bucket, while an operator started the machinery so the others could reinstall a pin on the arm of an excavator. During that process, the excavator cab and arm turned, pinning one of the workers between the excavator arm and the front-end loader bucket. 

The employee was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. 

There were 44 workplace-related deaths in Michigan during 2025, state officials said. 

"Every life is precious. Our mutual goal must be that every employee goes home at the end of every shift unharmed," the website says. 

