Take a tour of the completed 12-story Hudson's Detroit office building

Detroiters look to new Hudson's development to help reshape the city

Redevelopment continues at the former J.L. Hudson Department store site in downtown Detroit, with real estate development company Bedrock announcing completion of a 12-story office building.

When it opens in 2026, the office building known as Hudson's Detroit at 1240 Woodward Avenue will feature more than 400,000 square feet of office space, retail sites, an event venue and rooftop lounge. There will be underground parking, multipurpose areas and a cafe.

But that's just part of the mixed-use, redevelopment effort on a site that already has confirmed General Motors world headquarters, Accenture, Ven Johnson Law and others as tenants.

ALO, a wellness apparel brand, opened at Hudson's in August, and will soon be joined by Tecovas, a modern Western outfitter, which opens on Oct. 10.

Additional retailers set to open on the Woodward corridor include Apple, Nike, H&M, The Lip Bar, Lululemon, Shinola and Savage X Fenty.

A 45-story tower is set to open in 2027 at 1208 Woodward Avenue. The Detroit Edition hotel and The Residences at the Detroit Edition are also part of the overall development.

In the meantime, a public plaza named Nick Gilbert Way will connect Woodward Avenue to Farmer Street at Hudson's Detroit. The plaza will feature seasonal events such as live music, art installations and retail pop-ups starting this November with a Hudson's for the Holidays theme.

And the Department at Hudson's started accepting bookings for events earlier this year.

"Ten years in the making, Hudson's Detroit is elevating downtown and creating space for the community to come together. Whether you are an office tenant, attending an event or shopping at one of the new retailers, everyone can experience Hudson's," said Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Bedrock.

The former J.L. Hudson Department store was a popular location for Detroit-area residents and city visitors to shop and dine, especially at the Christmas season. Construction began in 1891. Later additions expanded the retail space to 25 floors. The store downsized in response to shoppers seeking the newer suburban malls and a population decline in the city.

The downtown department store closed in 1983, with the building demolished in 1998.

Bedrock broke ground in 2017 on the site for its redevelopment project.