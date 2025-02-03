Detroit organization concerned as confusion remains over federal funding

(CBS DETROIT) — Last week, the Trump administration rescinded the memo about freezing federal funds, and some local organizations say their worry about what may happen is now mixed with confusion.

For nearly 40 years, Freedom House Detroit has worked to support the Metro area's growing refugee community. After the White House Office of Management and Budget reversed a memo ordering a freeze on all federal assistance spending last Wednesday, the organization's members say the move did little to calm their fears about the future.

"The work that we do, we don't look at it as political work. We look at it as humanitarian work," said Freedom House CEO Elizabeth Orozco-Vasquez. "When we hear things like there's pauses or certain departments inside of the federal government are being investigated or under review, it's a scary prospect for us."

White House officials say the decision was made to ensure that all funding complies with President Trump's executive orders.

While the move may have slowed down the original panic that many federally funded groups began to feel, Orozco-Vasquez says it only pushed them to prepare for any possible outcome.

"We're not looking at the political system that's happening around the country. We're looking at how can we help this person that has been so deeply affected," she said. "Making sure that people have water to drink or to bathe in, all of that costs money, right? Utilities and things like that. So, we would need to take a look at all of that, and we'd be going out to the community to, again, hopefully, get their support."

Still, Orozco-Vasquez says she focuses on all the work they have been able to accomplish through the past presidential administrations – and plans to continue, regardless of who is in the nation's top job.

"Every time we say, 'Hey, we need you right now, those that came after you need you right now, they have answered the call, and we truly believe that our community will do the same again if we need to," she said.