Concerts headed to Detroit: Here's a list of tickets that go on sale Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - Several artists are headed to Michigan to hold concerts and events this summer.

People will be able to get tickets to see NE-YO, Ludacris, Lil Jon and several comedians this Friday, June 16.

These shows and events will be held at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel and the Fox Theatre.

Tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16

An Evening with Ragheb Alama - Arabian Nights

Event Date: Saturday, Sept. 2, 9:30 p.m.

Venue: Sound Board

Event Date: Saturday, Sept. 2, 9:30 p.m. Venue: Sound Board NE-YO "Champagne & Roses Tour wsg. Robin Thicke and Mario

Event Date: Saturday, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Event Date: Saturday, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Katt Williams "The Dark Matter Tour"

Event Date: Friday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m.

Venue: Fox Theatre

Event Date: Friday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. Venue: Fox Theatre 97.9 WJLB Block Party featuring Ludacris, Lil Jon and Juvenile

Event Date: Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Event Date: Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Celtic Thunder: Odyssey (discounts available for 10+ tickets)

Event Date: Thursday, Oct. 19

Venue: Fox Theatre

Event Date: Thursday, Oct. 19 Venue: Fox Theatre 97.9 WJLB Presents All-Star Comedy Festival starring Corey Holcomb, Lil Duval, Bruce Bruce, Tony Rock, Blaq Ron and Bubba Dub (lineup subject to change)

Event Date: Sunday, Oct. 21

Venue: Fox Theatre

In addition, tickets for The 1975 "Still...at their very best" tour will go on sale next Friday, June 2023, at 10 a.m. This event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Little Caesars Arena.