Michigan state officials suspend operations of another Hamtramck driving school

Warming near 70 today and tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/14/2025

Warming near 70 today and tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/14/2025

Warming near 70 today and tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/14/2025

The Michigan Secretary of State's office has suspended operations of a Hamtramck driving school, the second such action reported within a week.

This suspension notice, issued Thursday and effective immediately, is against Conant Driving School, 10323 Conant Street. A few days ago, the State of Michigan shut down Al Baraka Driving School in Hamtramck over a record-keeping matter.

An investigation by state officials found that Conant Driving School failed to:

Maintain records of instruction given

Obtain a copy of a signed contract.

Maintain a safe classroom facility at its location.

"Conant Driving School also allegedly misrepresented the quality and quantity of instruction by failing to use the prescribed curriculum. The school gave students a certificate of completion without them having to complete the required 24 hours of classroom instruction," the report said.

Driver education schools in Michigan can be certified by the state for adult, teen and/or truck driving, according to the secretary's office. All of them must meet the requirements of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act calling for providers and instructors to be certified; and that certain record-keeping and program requirements be followed.

"Driver education providers and instructors may receive a written warning, be placed on probation, be fined, or have their certificate suspended if the actions cannot be resolved," the state says.

Anyone who was affected by the summary suspension can contact the MDOS Driver Education Unit at DriverEd@Michigan.gov or 517-241-6850 for additional information.