Community vigil honors young mother stabbed to death at Michigan gas station

It's been a tough few weeks for the family and friends of Stella Davis, who was stabbed to death at a Meijer gas station in Shelby Township, Michigan, last month.

Police say Davis's estranged husband, Sydney Davis Jr., is responsible. Police say the two were at the gas station for a custody exchange. Davis Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities said the 23-year-old died at a hospital as a result of her injuries during the altercation on Hall Road.

On Thursday night, loved ones joined at Great Baraboo Brewing Company, where Stella Davis worked. Her co-workers, friends, and family lit candles in her honor. Loved ones described the woman as a great mother.

Their reason for hosting the vigil was to get closure as they've lost a close friend and family member.

"Stella was one of those people where, if you had anything going on, she was there; she would do anything for you. When we all found out, it was unbelievable, and it's still unbelievable," said Cady Guerrero, who worked with Davis.

Stella Davis was laid to rest earlier this week. Her 1-year-old son is with a family member, according to Macomb County prosecutors.

Sydney Davis Jr. is expected back in court for a probable cause conference next week.