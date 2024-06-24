Community reacts after Michigan sheriff's deputy shot, killed during stolen car investigation

(CBS DETROIT) - Several community leaders and police departments have released statements following the death of a Michigan sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed during a stolen vehicle investigation on Saturday night.

Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling and two other detectives were investigating after a vehicle was stolen from the Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights sometime between 1 and 5:15 p.m.

Their investigation brought them to Detroit, and Reckling located the stolen vehicle at 10:50 p.m. As he was behind the car, it stopped, and individuals got out and opened fire.

Reckling was in an unmarked car without a dash cam. Three people were arrested at the scene of the incident.

The deputy leaves behind a wife and three kids, ages one, four, and five, with a fourth child on the way.

The following are statements community leaders and police departments have released after Reckling's death:

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter:

"I am heartbroken to learn of the shooting death of one of our Oakland County Sheriff deputies. Please keep him, his loved ones and county colleagues in your heart today. I've been in contact with Sheriff Bouchard to offer support to sheriff's office employees during this difficult time."

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald:

"I was shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling. On behalf of all of the attorneys and staff at the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, we send condolences to Deputy Reckling's family and friends, and we mourn alongside Sheriff Bouchard and everyone at the Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. This was a senseless murder and a terrible loss for our entire community. It's also another tragedy caused by gun violence, which continues to take a tremendous toll on our community."

The Warren Police Department:

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office as they mourn the loss of Deputy Brad Reckling. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers. Deputy Reckling is survived by his wife and young children."

The Dearborn Heights Police Department:

"Today, we mourn the loss of our brother in blue who was killed in the line of duty yesterday in Detroit. Please keep the family and colleagues of Oakland County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brad Reckling in your thoughts as they deal with his tragic and senseless loss. His dedication and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

The Birmingham Police Department:

"The Birmingham Police Department is deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Deputy Bradley Reckling. Deputy Reckling was a member of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and was tragically killed in the line of duty while investigating a stolen vehicle report. Our thoughts are with Deputy Recklings wife, his three young daughters, family, friends and fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters who are mourning this hero's loss."

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office:

"Please keep the Oakland County Sheriff's Office in your thoughts and prayers. They lost a hero during a police incident yesterday evening."

St. Clair County Sheriff's Office:

"We at the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office offer our deepest condolences to Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the family of Deputy Reckling. A loss in the law enforcement community is felt by all. We stand with you. We grieve with you."

Michigan State Police Second District:

"We are heart broken over the line of duty death of Deputy Brad Reckling. Our community has lost a hero, a wife and husband, and his daughters their dad. Please keep the @oaklandsheriff and the Reckling family in your thoughts and prayers."

Following the tragic incident, Michigan Rep. Jaime Greene, R-Richmond, issued a statement saying, " As we grieve this senseless loss, we must also recognize the critical need to support our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day. Sheriff Bouchard has called for enhanced peer-to-peer support for police departments, and it is imperative that we heed this call and prioritize the safety and well-being of our officers and their families."

In addition to these reactions, the Sterling Heights, Grand Blanc Township, Waterford Township, Port Huron, Green Oak Charter Township, Brownstown Township and Bloomfield Township police departments and others released similar statements.

Rome High School, where Reckling graduated, released a statement saying the school community was deeply saddened to hear of his death and that their "hearts are with his wife, Jacqueline, and four children."