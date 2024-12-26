Community holds vigil honoring man fatally shot on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) - Tommy Ireland was fatally shot on Detroit's east side Monday morning. Three days later, the man's family and community members paid tribute with a vigil outside of the Ireland family home.

"Tonight, we just come together as a family; we lost a smart kind-hearted gentleman man. Just senseless," said Ireland's cousin, Richard Castro.

As family and friends are just beginning to mourn, they say they're still looking for information about what took place on Kercheval Avenue.

"We're looking for answers, and we're looking for justice. We don't know anything right now," said Ireland's sister, Ashley Ireland.

Ashley Ireland had her friend and local minister, Mikiah Keener, come to the vigil and pray, as the family said the emotions are still so fresh and strong for everyone who knew Tommy Ireland. And it's impossible to process what happened.

"So one of the reasons is not to say goodbye, but it is to say until we meet again. The last time that we saw him was not the last time we will see him," Keener said.

Police arrested a suspect, 34-year-old Craig Michael Bergeron, in connection with the shooting.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is still offering a cash reward of up to $2,500. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up.