Community groups can apply for $700,000 ShotStoppers program to help reduce crime

Community groups can apply for $700,000 ShotStoppers program to help reduce crime

Community groups can apply for $700,000 ShotStoppers program to help reduce crime

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is calling on community groups to help fight crime in the city and the latest initiative offers $700,000 contracts to tackle the problem.

ShotStoppers, it's the latest program the city is rolling out to get an extra hand on reducing shootings and homicides.

Zeek Williams is the president of New Era Detroit.

The organization is known for its community work and neighborhood patrols.

"These are our mothers, our cousins, our sisters, our brothers that you know losing their lives in these streets so for us, you know, it's just about accountability and doing what we can do," Williams said.

The group has on the front lines battling violent crime for nine years.

Williams also organized neighborhood watches across the city designed to protect women following the death of Tracie Golden, a Detroit mother who was carjacked and killed while making a stop at a convenience store in December 2022.

"Just because its needed," Williams said.

"You know when we talk about crime and violence in our community, putting ourselves in a position to be proactive and the protection of our community that's just something i feel that we lack in black communities in particular."

Now organizations that specialize in curbing crime can apply for the ShotStoppers program.

Agencies can apply for contracts to be placed in high crime zones for the purpose of reducing shootings.

The two-year contract will provide $700,000 per year to selected groups.

The $10 million program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

"This is something we've already been doing in our community," Williams said.

"So once again, to have an opportunity to have work that's been done for free for the past nine years to be funded is exciting and we're looking forward to it and we accept the challenge wholeheartedly."