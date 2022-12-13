Comerica Park upgrading to LED lighting system

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers are upgrading to a state-of-the-art LED lighting system at Comerica Park to improve the player and fan experience.

There will be 472 new light fixtures installed, which will produce brighter light with less glare, according to a news release from Ilitch Companies.

In addition to this, the new lights will be able to create dynamic light shows in the ballpark.

"This upgrade is a significant one because of the impact it will have to all who watch Detroit Tigers baseball," said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports and Entertainment. "From improving playing conditions and ball-tracking to innovative light shows that will help enhance the energy and buzz at the ballpark, this project was a focus for us to continue providing a first-class fan experience at Comerica Park moving into 2023 and beyond."

The new system will lower energy usage at the ballpark. Along with being more sustainable, the new system also provides an enhanced viewing experience, as the lights will be able to sync up with music to celebrate victories.

The upgraded system is expected to be complete before the 2023 season.