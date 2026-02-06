Cold weather advisory issued for Southeast Michigan through Saturday morning

A cold weather advisory is in effect for Southeast Michigan from late Friday evening through Saturday morning as wind chills fall to 15 to 20 degrees below zero.

A NEXT Weather Alert Day has also been issued for Friday and Saturday.

We made it to the weekend, but if you have plans Friday night or Saturday morning, bundle up.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

An arctic cold front slips through the area as the clipper system that brought light snow Friday will drop temperatures dangerously low overnight.

Northwest winds ramp up and gust 30-40 mph later Friday as the front passes early Friday evening. Temperatures reaching the lower to mid-30s through Friday afternoon will plummet through the evening and night, bottoming out in the -5 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit range by early Saturday morning.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Dangerous wind chills will drop to around -10 to -20 late overnight tonight into Saturday morning. Remember, the dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Please dress accordingly with layers to protect your skin and body.

The good news is that this core of cold will be replaced early next week with warmer air moving into the region.

Make sure to follow the latest updates on the deep chill with the CBS News Detroit Next Weather Team as we keep you in the loop on the cold and how to stay safe.