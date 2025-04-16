More than 330 pounds of cocaine seized near Ambassador Bridge

Police situation in Westland; Rochester schools ends DEI director role; and more top stories

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers in Detroit intercepted 339 pounds of cocaine on Tuesday near the Ambassador Bridge port of entry.

Federal officers selected a Canada-bound commercial vehicle for examination and uncovered "bricks of a white powdery substance concealed within two duffel bags and four moving boxes," according to a news release. Testing confirmed the substance was cocaine.

The driver, an Indian citizen, faces federal charges, according to CBP.

"Our ports of entry are not thoroughfares for illegal drugs and we will continue to hold the line against transnational criminal activity," said acting Port Director David Beculheimer in a statement.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is investigating. CBP says more than 1,500 pounds of cocaine have been seized at Michigan ports of entry during fiscal year 2025.

"We work diligently to enable fair, competitive, and compliant trade and a significant part of that is stopping those who seek to exploit import and export processes for illicit gain," said director of field operations Marty C. Raybon in a statement. "With the support of our regional law enforcement partners, we will continue to hold these bad actors accountable."