Video shows Coast Guard rescuing 3 from capsized vessel on Lake Michigan in Sturgeon Bay

United States Coast Guard crews rescued three people from a capsized vessel on Lake Michigan on Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes received a call around 1:27 p.m. Monday of a capsized 16-foot vessel with three people in the water in Sturgeon Bay.

A small boat crew from the St. Ignace Coast Guard Station and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City responded to the rescue.

Members of the helicopter crew rescued three from the water, while the station crew confirmed that there was no debris, hazards or pollution to navigate, officials said.

The three were taken to Pellston Regional Airport, where they were then transferred to EMS for further medical evaluation.

"The crew operated with outstanding teamwork, which is a result of the numerous hours spent training alongside station personnel and assets like Station St. Ignace for moments like these," said Lt. j.g. Nicholas Betts, Air Station Traverse City Public Affairs Officer. "Thanks to the survivors for wearing life jackets — which made locating and rescuing them far more efficient — the crews were able to save three lives today."