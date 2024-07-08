Coast Guard rescues 20 people from sinking boat near Detroit's Belle Isle

Testimony continues in Samantha Woll trial, large St. Clair County fire contained and more stories

Testimony continues in Samantha Woll trial, large St. Clair County fire contained and more stories

Testimony continues in Samantha Woll trial, large St. Clair County fire contained and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 20 people from a sinking boat over the weekend near the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, formerly known as Chene Park, officials said.

Crews from the Belle Isle Coast Guard station were dispatched to the area in a small response boat at around midnight on Sunday.

The crew "noticed a flooded engine compartment during a routine boarding of a 54' vessel," according to a social media post from the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes.

The 20 people on board were removed, but the boat allegedly sank before any pumping efforts could begin. No one was injured.

It is currently on the riverbed with its stern submerged, according to the Coast Guard.

A towboat will be used to salvage the boat, and a boom will be used. On Sunday, the Coast Guard said this was scheduled to take place on Monday or Tuesday, but no other updates have been released at this time.

Officials are monitoring for signs of pollution, but say nothing has been seen or reported at this time.