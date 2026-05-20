Coast Guard rescues three people from Lake Erie near Kelleys Island in Ohio

The Coast Guard Station Marblehead and Air Station Detroit rescued three people from Lake Erie near Kelleys Island on Tuesday.

Officials say they received an alert from Erie County dispatchers at 6:36 p.m. about a possible person in the water. Crews from Station Marblehead launched a boat, arrived on scene, and rescued the two people.

Officials learned that a third person was unaccounted for, and Station Detroit launched a helicopter crew. Officials located that third person, and Station Marblehead returned to pull the person out of the water.

"We're just glad to help and save some lives," said Petty Officer 1st Class Ashlyn Schmidt, coxswain with Station Marblehead. "Make sure when you go on the water to wear a life jacket, it could save your life."

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, TowBoat, Kelleys Island police and fire departments.