Coast Guard helicopter rescues four boaters from Lake Michigan breakwall

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people from a breakwall Sunday night near Frankfort, Michigan.

The emergency call involved three adults and one teen who were on the breakwall near the Frankfort North Pier Lighthouse at night. Frankfort is in Northern Michigan, along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Hazardous weather had left the four stranded, according to Coast Guard reports on the situation, and 30-foot sea sprays were too strong for a marine rescue.

So the Coast Guard's Air Station Traverse City responded. With the helicopter hovering less than 10 feet above the spire of the lighthouse, the crews were able to hoisted the four off the breakwater.

The helicopter took the four to Frankfort Airport, where EMS was waiting.