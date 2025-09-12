Video shows Coast Guard helicopter crew rescuing injured man on Isle Royale

Coast Guard Traverse City helicopter crews lifted an injured man to safety during a rescue Tuesday from Isle Royale on Lake Superior.

Isle Royale is an island on Lake Superior, with the National Park Service managing the area for backpacking, boating and other wilderness experiences.

Once authorities learned about an injured man on the island who needed medical attention, the U.S. Coast Guard sent its Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to the area. The Coast Guard shared video of its helicopter crew sending Dalton Jorgenson, an Aviation Survival Technician 2nd Class, to the ground to secure the injured man in a rescue basket. The injured man and the crewman were then taken up into the aircraft.