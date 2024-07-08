5 rescued from Lake Erie after found clinging to cooler following boat sinking

Coast Guard rescues 5 people who were clinging to cooler in Lake Erie after boat sank

(CBS DETROIT) - A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew saved a group of people who were found clinging to a cooler after their boat sank over the weekend.

Five people were stranded in Lake Erie after their 22-foot boat capsized and sank ten miles off of Ashtabula, Ohio.

The Coast Guard Air Station Detroit aircrew was nearby and made the rescue on Saturday.

One of the survivors was able to call 911, and the crew eventually found the five people clinging to a cooler.

"You couldn't see the shore from where we were. I think we were ten miles off the shore, so pretty much in the middle of nowhere," said AST3 Sam Olson, a rescue swimmer. "The males that we rescued wanted the females to be rescued first. They almost categorized themselves who needed to go first. So that was really great to see. And then just doing our jobs from there."

Lt. Matt Devlin, a right-seat pilot, said finding the white cooler among the lake's white caps was challenging, but thankfully, the group was together and wearing life jackets.

"Wearing life jackets is absolutely crucial," said Devlin. "Again, there was five people hanging onto a cooler, so limited space. So having a life jacket is absolutely part of the reason why we were able to get out to them and have the time that they did."

The rescue was particularly impressive, because of its hurdles.

"The weight of the survivors and the weight of the aircraft could potentially be an issue," said LCDR Robert Pfaff, the Pilot in Command.

Pfaff said they were able to burn off five minutes of fuel, making them light enough to bring the four crew members, and all five survivors back to safety.

"To be able to have the opportunity to have that tangible impact on somebody's life when they're in their darkest hour, in a situation of this stress like that, it is really special. Definitely don't take it for granted," Pfaff said.

The crew said it is a reminder to always check the weather before you go out on a boat and to make sure your vessel is suitable for the conditions. They also said to always have a radio, flares, personal locating beacon, and life jackets.