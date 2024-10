Trump returns to Michigan, 3 teens charged in connection with deputy's murder and more top stores

(CBS DETROIT) - Fire crews and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a person in the Detroit River on Thursday morning.

The Detroit Fire Department confirmed that multiple agencies are searching for a reported person in the water. DFD's fire boat is headed to the location to switch shifts and continue the search.

As of 9 a.m., the person had not been located.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.