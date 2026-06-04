Metro Detroit high school's commencement to go on as planned after prom was canceled

Clintondale High School in Clinton Township, Michigan, says its commencement will still go on as planned on Friday, after officials canceled the prom due to a threat.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit on Thursday, Interim Superintendent Kevin Knoblock said, "Additional security measures have been implemented, including police presence and security screening of all guests and belongings." Knoblock says guests must have tickets to enter.

"I appreciate the patience, understanding, and support of our community as we work to ensure the safety of our students and staff. I look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of the Class of 2026 at the commencement ceremony," Knoblock said.

The school canceled prom on Tuesday night, an hour before the dance was set to begin. Officials say Michigan State Police and the Ok2Say hotline notified school officials of a tip they received indicating a student may have been planning to bring a gun to prom.

The district canceled the event after discussions with school administrators, the resource officer, and Clinton Township police.

Police say the alleged threat is under investigation. It was unclear if the event would be rescheduled.

In response to the canceled event, one resident launched an online fundraiser to support the students. Brittaney Hebert told CBS News Detroit on Wednesday that any money raised would be used to put together a prom-like event.

As of Thursday evening, the GoFundMe account raised more than $1,000.

"I really want to get them this prom one way or the other," Herbet said.

Note: The video above originally aired on June 3, 2026.