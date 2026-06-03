Gun threat cancels Clintondale High School prom an hour before event

A Macomb County high school was forced to cancel its prom Tuesday night because of a reported threat.

Clintondale High School canceled the dance after the Michigan State Police and the Ok2Say hotline notified school officials about an hour before the event of a tip they received indicating a student may have been planning to bring a gun to prom.

After discussions with Clintondale school administrators, the school resource officer and Clinton Township police, the district canceled the prom.

Clintondale Community Schools Interim Superintendent Kevin Knoblock issued the following statement, saying in part:

"We carefully considered every option, fully aware of the disappointment this decision would cause for students and families. However, we also recognized the serious potential risk involved and our responsibility to protect everyone attending the event. After thorough discussion and consultation with law enforcement, the difficult decision was made to cancel prom in order to ensure the safety of all students and guests. We understand and share the disappointment felt by our students and families, as well as the time, effort, and expense invested into this special occasion. Student safety, however, will always remain our highest priority."

The Clinton Township Police Department confirmed to CBS News Detroit that it is actively investigating the threat that led to the cancellation of the prom.

The school district has not made a decision on whether the event will be rescheduled.

The prom was scheduled to be held at the Blossom Heath Inn in St. Clair Shores.

The Michigan school safety tipline program is known as OK2SAY. The program began 10 years ago and provides steps that anyone can use 24/7 to report potentially harmful or criminal activities involving students or a school campus.