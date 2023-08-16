Watch CBS News
Clinton Township police investigate head-on crash that left 1 dead, 2 critically injured

By Sara Powers

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Clinton Township Police Department is investigating after a head-on crash Tuesday that killed a mother and left her daughter and another driver critically injured.

At about 5:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, police responded to a crash on northbound Groesbeck Highway, south of North Avenue. 

According to police, a gray 2019 Chevrolet Suburban, which was occupied by a 51-year-old woman from Macomb Township and her 8-year-old daughter, was traveling southbound on Groesbeck Highway when "the driver had to make an evasive maneuver causing her to cross left of center and into oncoming traffic."

A 50-year-old woman from Macomb Township, driving a tan 2020 Lincoln Nautilus, was traveling northbound in the left lane when the Suburban crossed into her lane, and a head-on collision occurred. 

Police say the vehicles caught fire, and a motorist had stopped to render aid and extinguished the fire. 

"This crash occurred near a curved portion of Groesbeck with a posted speed limit of 50 MPH," said Clinton Township police. "At this point, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a contributing factor to the crash."

The mother and the 8-year-old girl had to be extricated from the Suburban and were taken to a local hospital. The mother was pronounced dead, and the child is listed in critical condition.

The driver in the Nautilus was also extricated from her vehicle and taken to a local hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7935 or 586-493-7802.

