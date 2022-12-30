Clinton Township man struck, killed by car on Garfield Road

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Clinton Township man was killed late Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle while walking.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on Metropolitan Parkway on Garfield Road in Clinton Township.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to Clinton Township police, a preliminary investigation shows that the victim was walking on Garfield Road, crossing eastbound Metropolitan Parkway. The driver of a Nissan Frontier was traveling eastbound on Metropolitan Parkway when it struck the pedestrian.

The driver, also a Clinton Township resident, remained on the scene and was cooperative with police. Officials say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

There were no other injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash or who may have witnessed it are asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7802.