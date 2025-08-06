Clinton Township man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of elderly father

A Macomb County man has been charged in connection with the death of his elderly father, prosecutors announced.

Michael Stirling, 51, of Clinton Township, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree abuse of a vulnerable adult and second offense habitual offender.

Authorities say on Nov. 3, 2024, a neighbor called police after seeing Michael Stirling trying to enter his home while appearing disoriented. Clinton Township police helped Michael Stirling gain access to his home, and then they conducted a welfare check on Michael Stirling's father, 77-year-old James Stirling, who was found dead in his bed.

Macomb County prosecutors allege that Michael Stirling claimed that he was his father's live-in caretaker and initially told investigators that he had not seen his father since the day prior, but later said that he had left his home on Oct. 30 and had arranged for someone to look after his father. Investigators were unable to locate that person, and the phone number that was provided was not working.

The medical examiner determined that James Stirling died from dehydration and classified his death as a homicide.

Michael Stirling was arraigned Wednesday and issued a $250,000 bond and referred to Community Mental Health and for a substance abuse evaluation, prosecutors said. If released on bond, Michael Stirling must wear a GPS tether and is subject to house arrest.

"Today's arraignment involves serious allegations that, according to the charges, resulted in the death of a vulnerable senior. My office remains committed to protecting the elderly in our community. When those entrusted with a loved one's care are alleged to have failed in that duty, and harm results, we take those cases seriously and will pursue justice through the legal process," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Michael Stirling is back in court for a probable cause conference on Aug. 18.