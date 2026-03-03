Clarkston man accused of smashing nearly $10K worth of license plate reader cameras

A Southeast Michigan man was arrested on charges relating to nearly $10,000 of damage to license plate reader cameras in Oakland County's Waterford Township.

Spencer Anderson, 24, of Clarkston, faces three felony charges of malicious destruction of police property, the Waterford Police Department said. The penalty for each charge is up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Police say they also intend to seek restitution for the damage done to the equipment.

Anderson was arraigned Feb. 27 in 51st District Court in Waterford and released on a $500 cash bond, court records show. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 11; the preliminary exam is set for March 18.

Police said the investigation began Feb. 23, when they learned that several devices known as Automatic License Plate Readers in the township were no longer active. When they went to the locations to inspect the devices, officers learned that the cameras had been broken off their mounts and smashed into pieces.

As it turns out, detectives said, one of the cameras had picked up an image of the suspect's vehicle and license plate as it drove by, about the time that the vandalism happened. But that camera system only picks up images of vehicles and license plates.

Security video from nearby businesses then filled in more details. Police said they were able to find images of a person getting out of the vehicle under investigation, and using something to hit two license plate reader cameras until they broke off.

Waterford police said since the installation of license plate reader cameras in their community, officers have been able to use the information collected by the system in solving a number of crimes, including auto theft, home invasion, robbery and homicide.

The systems have become increasingly common across Southeast Michigan over the past three years.

"Spencer Anderson and others are entitled to their opinions regarding technological advancements in policing. However, no one is entitled to maliciously destroy property of another, including that of the Waterford Police Department," the police department said.