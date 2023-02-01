City opens two 24-hour warming centers as extreme cold arrives in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit has opened two more warming centers as temperatures drop this week.

Two 24-hour warming centers will be open from Wednesday, Feb. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 5, to provide residents relief from the extreme cold.

Here are the 24-hour warming centers:

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive, starting Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 a.m.

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere, starting Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 a.m.

City officials say regular daytime respite locations and overnight warming centers will continue to be available for residents to use.

In addition to this, Detroit Public Library branches are available as respite locations during the hours they are open, and there are three warming centers that will be open overnight.

Here's a list of the Detroit Public Library respite locations:

Bowen Branch, 3648 W. Vernor, Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor, Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed. from - 8 p.m.

Chandler Park Branch, 12800 Harper, Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Duffield Branch, 2507 W. Grand Blvd., Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Edison Branch, 18400 Joy Road, Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.

Elmwood Park Branch, 550 Chene, Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Franklin Branch, 13651 E. McNichols, Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Knapp Branch, 13330 Conant, Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.

Main Library, 5201 Woodward Avenue Tues. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Thurs., Fri. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sundays (from Oct.-May): 1 - 5 p.m.

Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd., Technology, Literacy & Career Center Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.

Redford Branch, 21200 Grand River Ave., Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.

Sherwood Forest Branch, 7117 W. 7 Mile Road, Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Wilder Branch, 7140 E. 7 Mile Road, Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Here are the three warming centers that are open overnight:

Cass Community Social Services, 11850 Woodrow Wilson, (313) 883-2277, Facility open for: Families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Mack Warming Center, 11037 Mack Ave., (313) 331-8990, Facility open for: Families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Third Street Warming Center, 3535 Third Ave., (313) 993-6703, Facility open for: Single men

For more information about warming centers, residents are urged to contact 313-305-0311.

City officials say veterans should go to the Dingell VA Hospital located at 4646 John R St. This warming center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursday and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Outside of these hours of operation, veterans should go to one of the three overnight warming centers.