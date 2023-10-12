City of Detroit sees 10,000 speed humps installed, aims to deter reckless driving

(CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit is giving itself a pat on the back. The city says it is doing everything it can to slow down speeding drivers in neighborhoods.

The city announced 10,000 seed humps have been installed throughout the city. Residents on the city's west side say for years, people have driven fast coming down residential areas.

"Flying…flying…and I pay attention because I've got five kids," said Detroit resident Lionnell Jefferson.

According to the Detroit Department of Public Works, residents continued concerns about speeding on residential streets led to the change. The city says it will help make a good impact on public safety in Detroit.

"You know, 10,000 is a nice even number, but what it represents is the thousands of blocks where we really can slow down traffic and speeding," said DPW director Ron Brundidge.

It's been about five years since the city started this program for safer streets. For some residents, they don't consider the speed humps effective.

"There are still people that speed down here all the time and just slow down at them [speed humps]," said resident Shelby Zenker.

The city says on streets where speed humps were installed in 2021, crashes were reduced by 36%. Zenker says nearly 20 people speed past her home daily.

She feels it's difficult to control drivers, but she believes additional signage may be needed.

"Like the ones that flash at you that go to the police station? I don't think there's anything that could be done about it at all," Zenker said.

The city says it has received over 20,000 requests in total for the speed humps to be installed.

Click here for a list of current streets with speed humps.

For those looking to have their street added, here are the criteria: