City of Detroit road worker struck by oncoming car on I-75

By
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
A road worker had minor injuries after he was struck by an oncoming vehicle Monday on Interstate 75 in Detroit. 

The collision happened about 12:40 p.m. on southbound I-75 near the East Warren Avenue overpass, according to the report from Michigan State Police.  

A City of Detroit maintenance crew was working on the right shoulder of the freeway when a Buick Enclave crossed over the line and struck the rear of a pickup truck that was part of the work convoy, police said. One of the road workers who was outside with the crew was struck by both the Buick and the pickup. 

In the aftermath of the crash, the Buick rolled onto its roof. 

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the report said. 

The road worker had injuries described as non-life threatening. He was taken by another member of his crew to a local hospital for treatment. 

"After speaking with the driver, it was determined that he fell asleep while driving," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.  

