City of Detroit conducts controlled burns at 3 parks to improve ecosystem

(CBS DETROIT) - Fire officials are conducting controlled burns at three neighborhood parks in Detroit Thursday.

The three parks included in these controlled burns are Palmer Park, Riverside Park and Rouge Park.

The burns at Riverside and Rouge Parks were scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, and the burn at Rouge Park was scheduled for sometime around 1 to 2 p.m.

City officials say there is no need for concern surrounding these controlled burns and said they are being conducted to improve the ecosystem, cut pollution and promote a healthier habitat.

"Prescribed burning could become a very important maintenance tool for Detroit parks," explained Jeff Klein, Deputy Chief of Landscape Architecture, General Services Department. "Prescribed Burning is being piloted for use as a management tool in parks, natural areas, and bird meadows. It has proven to be a very effective tool for reducing weeds and promoting a healthier overall ecology and habitat. Prescribed burning will replace mowing in these park spaces and should ultimately result in reduced overall emissions from the equipment used to mow the grass regularly. Contemporary prescribed burning is directly adapted from the cultural practice Native Americans performed seasonally as a part of their land management strategy."

Trained professionals administer the burns, and appropriate signage is placed near the site of the burns.

Officials say these burns were initially scheduled to happen in April but were rescheduled to May 11 due to weather conditions.