City of Detroit announces completed renovation of Sasser Park

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit on Monday celebrated the newly-renovated Sasser Park.

Mayor Mike Duggan, city officials, and community members unveiled the 9.5-acre park, which includes a walking loop with neighborhood connections, an updated playground, a large picnic shelter, fitness equipment, a basketball court, picnic areas, seating, and a drinking fountain.

The park is one of more than 160 city parks that have been renovated in the last eight years, according to a press release.

The new basketball court at Sasser Park is funded through the Pistons Community Benefits Program. City of Detroit

"One of the things that defines a neighborhood and makes it a place families want to live is quality of the park closest to home," Duggan said in a statement. "The improvements made to Sasser Park are just tremendous, and we've done the same thing at more than 160 parks in neighborhoods across the city. And this time, we had great partners at Wayne County and the Detroit Pistons to completely remake Sasser Park for the residents of this community and our neighbors in Harper Woods."

The $750,000 project The new basketball court was funded by the Detroit Pistons' Community Benefits Program.

The city acquired Sasser Park in 1947. It is located in the Moross-Morang neighborhood and will serve as a bridge to the nearby Balduck neighborhood.

Mayor Duggan joins community children, partners, and funders to cut the ribbon at the newly-renovated Sasser Park. City of Detroit

"I worked with community leaders near Sasser Park for several years before I took office, so I was keenly aware of their needs and desires for this long-neglected asset," Councilwoman Latisha Johnson, District 4, said in a statement. "Beautifying the park and adding amenities was an excellent opportunity to enhance people's lives, so funding the project was among my first budget priorities.

"Today, Sasser Park has been transformed from a diamond in the rough into a shining jewel where children can play, seniors can walk, and families can bond. This incredible transformation has enhanced the beauty and value of one of the most densely populated communities in my district, and for that, I am grateful."