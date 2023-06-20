Cinemark offering $1.50 tickets for kids movies, food discounts during summer season

(CBS DETROIT) - Cinemark Theatres is offering $1.50 tickets for family-friendly movies and discounted concessions as part of its Summer Movie Clubhouse series.

The Summer Movie Clubhouse will host these special shows at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays from June 19 through Aug. 10. Some theatres will also offer additional showtimes throughout the week.

Tickets for these movies will be $1.50 per ticket for each film, plus applicable taxes and fees. Adults must accompany children ages 11 and under. Both children and adult tickets will be $1.50 for these showtimes.

In addition, guests will get $1 off on snack packs and any size popcorn and drinks combos during these showtimes. No coupon is necessary and will be taken off at the register during these Summer Movie Clubhouse times.

Here's a list of movies included Summer Movie Clubhouse summer program, along with what day they are being shown:

Minions: The Rise of Gru (June 21)

Sonic the Hedgehog (June 28)

Mummies (July 5)

The Bad Guys (July 12)

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (July 19)

DC League of Super-Pets (July 26)

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Aug. 2)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Aug. 9)

For more information on the Summer Movie Clubhouse program, visit here.