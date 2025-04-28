Cincinnati man convicted in 1997 Lenawee County cold case murder

Farmington Hills to discuss deer population; NBA playoff hurdle for Pistons; and more top stories

A Cincinnati man has been found guilty in connection with a 1997 Lenawee County cold case homicide.

Richardo Sepulveda, 53, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was found guilty Friday of one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to maim, one count of conspiracy to commit assault with intent to maim, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

On Nov. 19, 1997, police responded to Blissfield Township after human remains were discovered in a cornfield that was owned by the caller. When police arrived, they found the body of an unknown, unclothed man who was missing his head and both hands. Police say the hands appeared to be cut above the wrist and noted saw striations on the ends of the bones.

Officials believe the homicide is connected to international drug trafficking.

In January 2023, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Richardo Sepulveda and his co-defendant, Michael Sepulveda, 51, of Toledo, Ohio, in connection with the murder. Michael Sepulveda pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in August 2024.

The identity of "John Doe" remains unknown; however, officials believe he is a 32-year-old Hispanic man from the Corpus Christi/McAllen, Texas area.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Michigan State Police D/Sgt. Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379.

"Because of the relentless efforts of the Michigan State Police, the multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies who never gave up, and the dedicated prosecutors in my office, we have brought a measure of accountability in this tragic case," said Nessel in a statement. "I am grateful to the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence. This verdict serves as a reminder that every crime victim deserves justice, no matter how much time has passed."

Michael Sepulveda will be sentenced on May 15. Richardo Sepulveda is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13.