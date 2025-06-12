Chinese national heads to trial as part of human trafficking ring bust in Michigan

A 45-year-old Chinese national charged in connection with an international human trafficking ring that operated out of massage parlors in Macomb and Wayne counties will head to trial.

Jingyu Jin was charged in December 2024 with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, one count of conspiracy to commit a criminal enterprise, one count of accepting earnings from prostitution, one count of money laundering, one count of transportation for the purposes of prostitution and one count of keeping a house of prostitution.

Jin was charged as part of an investigation into the trafficking ring that began in two parts during the summer of 2024, which officials call one of the largest ever uncovered in the state. Prosecutors allege Jin headed up the alleged human trafficking ring at illicit massage parlors in Detroit, St. Clair Shores and Sterling Heights.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said several women of Chinese and Korean origin were rescued from the alleged trafficking ring.

"The disturbing reality is that human trafficking continues to exploit vulnerable people throughout our state," Nessel said. "I am pleased that this case is now headed to trial, as it brings us closer to making it clear Michigan will not be a safe haven for the heinous trafficking trade."

Jin returns to court on June 23.

Victims of human trafficking or those who know someone they think may need help can contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733. This national, toll-free hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and all calls are confidential.