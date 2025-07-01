8-year-old girl struck by SUV on Interstate 94 during domestic altercation

A physical altercation inside a vehicle on Interstate 94 in Metro Detroit got the attention of passersby, who called 911, the Michigan State Police reported.

Three people were injured in the aftermath of what troopers described as a domestic assault: two men and an 8-year-old girl.

The altercation happened about 9 p.m. Monday on westbound I-94. Multiple 911 calls were made, initially reporting an assault was taking place among people who were in a brown Ford sport utility vehicle and then that a man was walking down the highway while the SUV involved exited at Vining Road, exit 197, in Wayne County.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found a man walking who had exited the SUV, a 51-year-old Dearborn man. He had a serious injury to his eye. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers then learned that he and a 36-year-old man from Dearborn started arguing in the vehicle and a physical altercation resulted.

As the victim pulled over onto the shoulder, the suspect started to get out. Another passenger, an 8-year-old girl, also tried to get out. In the aftermath, the girl fell out of the vehicle and her arm was run over by the SUV, the report said. The suspect then drove away with the girl inside.

Officers later learned that the suspect and the girl were at a local hospital, seeking medical treatment.

The girl was turned over to the care of another adult, pending her treatment at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

The suspect was taken into custody.

"Troopers are continuing their investigation into this assault and will submit an investigators report to the prosecutor," MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw said about the case.