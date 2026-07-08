Child shot by stray bullet while riding bike on Detroit's west side, police searching for shooter

Detroit police are searching for a suspect after a 5-year-old child was shot while riding his bike outside his home on the west side Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. near a Fargo-Oakfield park, an area where families and children regularly spend time. Police say the child was riding his bicycle in front of his home while his father was nearby supervising when shots were fired.

Investigators believe a teen allegedly fired multiple shots. One of those bullets struck the child.

Constance Williams, who has lived in the neighborhood for six years, said she was heartbroken when she learned the victim was only 5 years old.

"It's really shocking because the kids play at the park," Williams said. "For something like that to happen is just terrible."

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said investigators are looking for a possible juvenile suspect.

"The person is described as possibly a juvenile, somewhere between the age of 15 and 16," Bettison said. "We're being told they were wearing a mask and are known to frequent the area. Some folks know who it is, and we are following up on all leads."

Police say the child is expected to be okay.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield also responded to the shooting, releasing a statement saying every child in Detroit deserves to feel safe riding their bike and playing in their neighborhood, adding that the city cannot accept children being placed in harm's way due to reckless gunfire.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detroit police or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.