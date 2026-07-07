Child shot while riding bike outside home on Detroit's west side, police say

The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a 5-year-old child was shot in the arm near a park on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at about 8:50 p.m. near the Fargo-Oaklfield Playground on the city's west side. Police Chief Todd Bettison says the child was in front of his home riding a bike with his father supervising at the time of the shooting.

Bettison says an individual at the park fired multiple shots, striking the child. He says the boy's father reported hearing shots and the child falling from his bike.

Bettison says the child is expected to be OK.

Bettison says the person appears to have been firing shots randomly, which he calls "problematic." He says a person of interest is described as possibly between 15 and 16 years old and wearing a mask. He says the person is known to frequent the area.

"When you fire a weapon, what goes up must go down," Bettison said. "To parents and everyone, know where your kids are. Juveniles should not have guns, and whether you're an adult or a child, you should not be firing a weapon inside of the city limits."

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield released a statement, saying in part, "By the grace of God, this young boy will recover from his injury and is on his way home from the hospital. With that said, this incident was senseless and could have had a much more tragic ending.

"Every child in Detroit deserves to feel safe riding their bike, playing outside, and simply being a child in their own neighborhood. We cannot accept a reality where our children are placed in harm's way because someone chose to recklessly fire a gun."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.