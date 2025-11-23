Child, 5, fatally hit by pickup truck in West Michigan, sheriff's office says

A 5-year-old child is dead after they were hit by a pickup truck in Algoma Township, Michigan, on Sunday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said officials responded to the crash on the 9100 block of Lady Lauren Drive around 10:30 a.m. According to investigators, the child was in the road when the truck hit them.

The child was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Officials said the driver of the truck remained at the scene after the crash and spoke with deputies.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.

Algoma Township is around 170 miles northwest of Detroit.